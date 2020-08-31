SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
We’re not working from home, we’re living at work
Episode 268
Aug 31, 2020

We’re not working from home, we’re living at work

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We’re all just frogs in a big pot of water.

Today on the show, how COVID-19 upends parents’ ability to care for their children, and — surprise! — women are more likely to see it affect their careers than men. According to new research from the Census Bureau and the Federal Reserve, 1 in 5 working-age adults said they were not working because they had COVID 19-related child care issues. Of that group, “women are nearly three times more likely than men” to not be working. Plus, the stock market continues to make sense to nobody but the rich. Homecoming masks make us smile, and Molly’s hankering for some chowda! Which is a whole lot better than frogs in a pot.

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
Activist athletes can foster change, but sometimes there's a price
Race and Economy
Activist athletes can foster change, but sometimes there's a price
Personal incomes are up, but it won't last
COVID-19
Personal incomes are up, but it won't last
California blackouts trigger debate about electric grid resilience
California blackouts trigger debate about electric grid resilience
The RNC and DNC painted very different pictures of the U.S. economy
The RNC and DNC painted very different pictures of the U.S. economy