We try your “GameStonk”-inspired cocktails
Episode 373
Feb 19, 2021

We try your “GameStonk”-inspired cocktails

And when we say "we," we mean Kimberly Adams.

During the GameStop brouhaha, we asked you to send us your stonks-inspired cocktail recipes, and you delivered. In true Economics on Tap style, guest host Kimberly Adams taste tested a few. Plus, a tidbit about the minimum wage tucked into the big economic relief bill, and voters may have gone to the polls in records number in 2020, but now lots of states are considering restricting voting access. We end the show with our favorite game, “Half Full/Half Empty.”

Here are links to everything we talked about today:

And we apologize for the technical difficulties with the livestream. We’ll be back next Friday for the live happy hour taping on YouTube! Join us at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern — subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
