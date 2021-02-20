We try your “GameStonk”-inspired cocktails
During the GameStop brouhaha, we asked you to send us your stonks-inspired cocktail recipes, and you delivered. In true Economics on Tap style, guest host Kimberly Adams taste tested a few. Plus, a tidbit about the minimum wage tucked into the big economic relief bill, and voters may have gone to the polls in records number in 2020, but now lots of states are considering restricting voting access. We end the show with our favorite game, “Half Full/Half Empty.”
Here are links to everything we talked about today:
- “American Rescue Plan Act of 2021“
- “Voting Laws Roundup: February 2021” from the Brennan Center for Justice
- “Census data delay adds to voting advocates’ equitable map woes” from Roll Call
- “GOP lawmakers in 28 states, including Pa., have introduced more than 100 bills seeking to restrict ballot access” from the Pennsylvania Capital-Star
- “Biden extends mortgage forbearance, foreclosure relief programs” from Marketplace
- “This year’s tax season is likely to be more stressful than usual” from Marketplace
- “Redefine Meat raises $29 million to finance rollout of 3D-printed meat substitute” from Reuters
- “NASA’s Perseverance Rover Sends Sneak Peek of Mars Landing” from NASA
And we apologize for the technical difficulties with the livestream. We’ll be back next Friday for the live happy hour taping on YouTube! Join us at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern — subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.
