Vaccine futures
The New York Times is reporting (and the White House is denying) that the Trump administration passed on buying more doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. We’ll give you the view from the 200 millionth place in line, where Kai and Molly are patiently waiting. Plus: the end of cash bail in Los Angeles, civil forfeiture on the rise and, uh, aliens.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Trump administration officials passed when Pfizer offered in late summer to sell the U.S. more vaccine doses.” from The New York Times
- “White House denies report saying it passed when Pfizer offered additional vaccine doses” from MarketWatch
- “On first day as L.A. County D.A., George Gascón eliminates bail, remakes sentencing rules” from the LA Times
- “Trump Aims to Boost Vaccine Confidence at White House Summit” from Bloomberg
- Our episode from 2017: “The police can just take your stuff”
- “Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready” from The Jerusalem Post
