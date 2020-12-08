How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Vaccine futures
Episode 335
Dec 7, 2020

Plus: the end of cash bail in Los Angeles and, uh, aliens.

The New York Times is reporting (and the White House is denying) that the Trump administration passed on buying more doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. We’ll give you the view from the 200 millionth place in line, where Kai and Molly are patiently waiting. Plus: the end of cash bail in Los Angeles, civil forfeiture on the rise and, uh, aliens.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
