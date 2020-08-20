SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Those masks are doing double duty now
Episode 260
Aug 19, 2020

Those masks are doing double duty now

Plus, online privacy, shareholder voting and a few TV recommendations on this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday.

It’s wildfire season in California. That means face masks are not only an essential accessory in fighting the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but now they’re also filtering out smoke and ash particles. That led one Bay Area listener to ask: How is the N95 supply chain doing these days? Are we … good? We’ll talk about it on this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday. Plus, online privacy, shareholder voting and a few TV recommendations.

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

