Those masks are doing double duty now

It’s wildfire season in California. That means face masks are not only an essential accessory in fighting the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but now they’re also filtering out smoke and ash particles. That led one Bay Area listener to ask: How is the N95 supply chain doing these days? Are we … good? We’ll talk about it on this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday. Plus, online privacy, shareholder voting and a few TV recommendations.
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- “Masks, surgical gowns, testing supplies on FDA shortage list” from Politico
- “How 3M Blew Its Reputation on the N95 Mask” from Marker
- “With second virus wave coming, Minnesota waits for millions of N95 masks” from the Minneapolis Star Tribune
- “Doing school online: plenty of tech tools, and a learning curve” from “Marketplace Tech”
- Finally, the trailers for “Killing Eve” and “What We Do in the Shadows“
