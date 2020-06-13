This just in: a rollback of protections for trans Americans
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
A Friday-afternoon story we couldn’t ignore: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced new rules Friday afternoon that would effectively exclude trans people from protection against health care discrimination. The news comes amid the pandemic, during LGBT Pride Month and at a time when America is in a fury over systemic oppression of a different sort…. We discuss. But it’s not all dark on this Friday show. We’ll also journey back into the thicket of HBO’s sophisticated/weird branding.
Here’s some of the stuff we’re talking about on today’s show:
- “Trump Administration Issues Rule to Roll Back Transgender Protections in the Affordable Care Act” in The Wall Street Journal
- “A Moral and Economic Imperative to End Racism” by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic (on Marketplace next week!)
- “HBO is changing the names of its apps again — here’s what you need to know” from CNBC
- COVID-19 visiting guidelines from Yosemite National Park, which you can also visit virtually.
Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.
You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.
Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.