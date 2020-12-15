How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

This is a cyberattack worth paying attention to
Episode 340
Dec 14, 2020

This is a cyberattack worth paying attention to

Ahead of tomorrow's "Marketplace Tech" episode, Molly Wood will get us up to speed, and we'll talk about the latest flap at Apple TV.

You’d be forgiven for missing it in the firehose of news, but let’s stop a second to talk about today’s drip, drip, drip about a likely Russian cyberattack against the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies. Ahead of tomorrow’s “Marketplace Tech” episode, Molly Wood will get us up to speed, and we’ll talk about the latest flap at Apple TV. But first: We’ll quickly run some of the big news stories of the day, including the first American COVID-19 vaccines and Attorney General Bill Barr’s ouster.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
