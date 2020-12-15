This is a cyberattack worth paying attention to
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
You’d be forgiven for missing it in the firehose of news, but let’s stop a second to talk about today’s drip, drip, drip about a likely Russian cyberattack against the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies. Ahead of tomorrow’s “Marketplace Tech” episode, Molly Wood will get us up to speed, and we’ll talk about the latest flap at Apple TV. But first: We’ll quickly run some of the big news stories of the day, including the first American COVID-19 vaccines and Attorney General Bill Barr’s ouster.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Suspected Russian Hack Said to Have Gone Undetected for Months” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Apple TV Was Making a Show About Gawker. Then Tim Cook Found Out.” from The New York Times
- “Voting technology company sends legal notices to Fox News and other right-wing media outlets over ‘disinformation campaign’” from CNN
- Finally, this mask PSA
“Make Me Smart” is powered by listeners like you — become a Marketplace Investor today!
Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.
You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.
Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.
The team
Protect your assets!
Get our new face mask when you give in any amount.