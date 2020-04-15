There’s plenty of food. Why can’t we get it?

No matter how many times we hear that the U.S. has plenty of food, the sight of empty grocery store shelves can provoke anxiety.

As do stories about meat packing plants shutting down, tanking global trade and food banks stretching their resources. Should we worry?

Here to talk us through the disruptions in the supply chain is Millie Munshi, an agriculture editor at Bloomberg. She’ll tell us how we got here and which items might still be missing from your store for a while.

Plus, we'll talk about Molly's upcoming Wired column and an economic meltdown we narrowly avoided. Listen through to the end for stories from listeners struggling to get small business loans and trying to cope while sheltering in place.

