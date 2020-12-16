How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Keep public service journalism available to all. SUPPOrt MARKETPLACE
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The student loan system has “layers and layers of disfunction”
Episode 341
Dec 15, 2020

The student loan system has “layers and layers of disfunction”

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Could student loan forgiveness solve the problem? It's a start, but it won't get us out of this $1.6 trillion hole.

Everyone wants to talk about student loan debt.

Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood, for one. The incoming Biden administration and leading Democrats for another. There’s a robust discussion in the Make Me Smart Facebook group and, oh yeah, some 42 million Americans burdened with $1.6 trillion in college debt probably want to talk about it, too.

Will in New Orleans is just one listener who called in asking for us to talk about that debt — specifically, forgiving a big chunk of it.

“What would potentially be the effect of this on the U.S. economy? And is this feasible as an executive order if and when Congress fails to act?” he asked.

To find out, we called up Susan Dynarski. She’s a professor of public policy, education and economics at the University of Michigan, and today she helps us look beyond our own monthly payments and inject a little nuance into the conversation.

We’ll talk about how her own thinking around student loan forgiveness has evolved, what all that debt does to the economy on a macro and micro level, and the deeper reforms this country needs to actually fix the crisis.

“There’s just layers and layers of dysfunction here,” Dynarski said. “If you were hoping for a very simple economic story, it’s not.”

Because like so many things, if you push a little here, pull a little there, there are a lot of ripple effects through the economy.

Later in the show, we’ll get an update on the state of the U.S. Postal Service and hear from listeners who are looking a little closer at their Christmas trees and the logo on their Marketplace mugs. Plus, everyone’s favorite intern answers the Make Me Smart question.

When you’re done listening, tell your Echo device to “make me smart” for our daily explainers. This week, we’re really in the spirit of the season, explaining gift wrap, Toys for Tots and holiday decor. Also, don’t forget to subscribe to our newsletter! You can find the latest issue here.

Finally, if you liked this episode, you’ll love our recent episode of “This Is Uncomfortable,” about a woman who worked in a call center hounding people for student loan payments — while straining to pay down student debt of her own.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Make Me Smart is powered by listeners like you — become a Marketplace Investor today!

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Politicians love promising jobs. But where do the numbers come from?
Elections 2020
Politicians love promising jobs. But where do the numbers come from?
Could relaxing patents help poorer countries get vaccines faster?
COVID-19
Could relaxing patents help poorer countries get vaccines faster?

Protect your assets!

Get our new face mask when you give in any amount.

Donate Today
GoFundMe CEO calls platform a "complement," not substitute, for government programs
COVID-19
GoFundMe CEO calls platform a "complement," not substitute, for government programs