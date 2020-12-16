Everyone wants to talk about student loan debt.

Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood, for one. The incoming Biden administration and leading Democrats for another. There’s a robust discussion in the Make Me Smart Facebook group and, oh yeah, some 42 million Americans burdened with $1.6 trillion in college debt probably want to talk about it, too.

Will in New Orleans is just one listener who called in asking for us to talk about that debt — specifically, forgiving a big chunk of it.

“What would potentially be the effect of this on the U.S. economy? And is this feasible as an executive order if and when Congress fails to act?” he asked.

To find out, we called up Susan Dynarski. She’s a professor of public policy, education and economics at the University of Michigan, and today she helps us look beyond our own monthly payments and inject a little nuance into the conversation.

We’ll talk about how her own thinking around student loan forgiveness has evolved, what all that debt does to the economy on a macro and micro level, and the deeper reforms this country needs to actually fix the crisis.

“There’s just layers and layers of dysfunction here,” Dynarski said. “If you were hoping for a very simple economic story, it’s not.”

Because like so many things, if you push a little here, pull a little there, there are a lot of ripple effects through the economy.

