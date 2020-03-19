The COVID-19 economy: our new daily podcast

As the COVID-19 pandemic rapidly changes our economy, it’s harder than ever to keep up with the news. So we’re introducing a new daily show that breaks down — in the space of 10 minutes — what happened each day and what it all means.

You can still expect a deeper dive into a single topic every Tuesday.

As always, “Make Me Smart” only works when we’re all getting smarter together. Send us what you want to know about what’s happening now to to makemesmart@marketplace.org, or fill out the form below.

