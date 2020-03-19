As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Episode 155
Mar 19, 2020
The COVID-19 economy: our new daily podcast
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The economy is changing at a rapid rate. We’ll help you make sense of it all — in a 10-minute daily podcast.
As the COVID-19 pandemic rapidly changes our economy, it’s harder than ever to keep up with the news. So we’re introducing a new daily show that breaks down — in the space of 10 minutes — what happened each day and what it all means.
You can still expect a deeper dive into a single topic every Tuesday.
As always, “Make Me Smart” only works when we’re all getting smarter together. Send us what you want to know about what’s happening now to to makemesmart@marketplace.org, or fill out the form below.
The team
Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
What happened today?
Make today make sense with our new 10-minute daily Make Me Smart podcast.