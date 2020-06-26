That was fast: Facebook’s ad moderation flip-flop
It was just days ago that Facebook declared it would “not make policy changes tied to revenue pressure” after advertisers announced a boycott over the platform’s moderation efforts — or lack thereof. Today, Facebook announced it would, in fact, respond to that boycott by tamping down misinformation and discriminatory ads on its platform. So, that worked. Plus: Why oh why oh why aren’t more Americans wearing masks???? We need a drink.
Here are links to some of the stuff we talked about today:
- “Facebook will bar more hateful content in ads, label some posts from politicians” from CNET
- “The Right’s New Favorite Social Media Platform Parler Is Just as Restrictive as Twitter” from OneZero
- “Coronavirus cases rise in states with relaxed face mask policies” from the Philadelphia Inquirer
- “New York City reports no protest-related upticks in Covid-19” from Politico
- Plus a bonus we didn’t get to: “Go ahead and watch. Cute or funny animal videos can be good for you.” from the Washington Post
