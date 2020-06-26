Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyThe Internet is Everything

That was fast: Facebook’s ad moderation flip-flop
Episode 223
Jun 26, 2020

That was fast: Facebook's ad moderation flip-flop

We'll talk about it over drinks. And by the way: Wear your masks!

It was just days ago that Facebook declared it would “not make policy changes tied to revenue pressure” after advertisers announced a boycott over the platform’s moderation efforts — or lack thereof. Today, Facebook announced it would, in fact, respond to that boycott by tamping down misinformation and discriminatory ads on its platform. So, that worked. Plus: Why oh why oh why aren’t more Americans wearing masks???? We need a drink.

Here are links to some of the stuff we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer