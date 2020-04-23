COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

That new $484 billion aid package isn’t enough
Episode 178
Apr 23, 2020

It just passed, but how long until we need more money? Kai's prediction: less than 12 days. Plus: We hear from a beer-drinking monk.

Right before we started the taping, the House of Representatives passed another big coronavirus relief bill. President Donald Trump has said he will sign it, but how long will it last? Kai’s predicting another bill in less than 12 days. Plus: The “invisible menace” in Facebook, and we hear from a priest who’s enjoying some Dogfish Head 90 Minute IPA.

A selfie we just got from Friar Paul, a Franciscan monk with good taste in podcasts and beer.
A selfie we just got from Friar Paul, a Franciscan monk with good taste in podcasts and beer. (Courtesy: Friar Paul)

Correction (4/23/20): A previous version of this story misstated the value of the new coronavirus aid bill. It’s worth $484 billion.

