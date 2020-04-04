As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Episode 164
Apr 3, 2020
Start getting comfortable with the word “depression”
An economic one, that is. TGIF.
Now, there’s no technical definition of an economic depression other than a very, very bad recession. That’s what it looks like we’re in the early stages of — and today on the show, Kai Ryssdal and guest host Kimberly Adams will talk about some of the knock-on effects of coronavirus we’ll feel for a long time. Plus, Trump’s COVID-19 protectionism, a little gardening talk and of course, some drinks. TGIF.
