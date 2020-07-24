So you’re out of work. How’s 70% of your old salary sound?
That’s the pitch Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin gave CNBC today when outlining the Republican plan for coronavirus relief after the extra weekly $600 in unemployment benefits runs out at the end of the month. On today’s show, we’ll try to figure out why Congress left this to the last minute and whether legislators’ latest proposal will work for the 34 million Americans now jobless. Plus: Kai gets hacked (maybe).
Here’s a list of what we talked about today:
- “Garmin services and production go down after ransomware attack” from ZDNet
- “Pompeo: U.S. engagement with China has failed” from Politico
- “Mnuchin says GOP plan for unemployment extension will be based on ‘70% wage replacement’ ” from CNBC
- “Republicans squabble over whether to let the economy burn” from The Washington Post’s Opinions section
- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s speech about Rep. Ted Yoho calling her — as Molly says — “an effing B”
- It reminded us of former Rep. Katie Hill’s farewell speech from last fall
- “Fairfax County School Board votes to rename Robert E Lee High School after late Congressman John R Lewis” from Fox 5 in Washington, D.C.
