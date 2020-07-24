Unemployment 2020Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

So you’re out of work. How’s 70% of your old salary sound?
Episode 241
Jul 23, 2020

So you’re out of work. How’s 70% of your old salary sound?

That's the pitch Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin gave CNBC today when outlining the Republican coronavirus relief plan.

That’s the pitch Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin gave CNBC today when outlining the Republican plan for coronavirus relief after the extra weekly $600 in unemployment benefits runs out at the end of the month. On today’s show, we’ll try to figure out why Congress left this to the last minute and whether legislators’ latest proposal will work for the 34 million Americans now jobless. Plus: Kai gets hacked (maybe).

Here’s a list of what we talked about today:

Finally, join us for our live happy hour episode Friday at 6:30 p.m. EDT, 3:30 p.m. PDT. Subscribe to our YouTube channel so you don’t miss it.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
