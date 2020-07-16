Rent is due??? Again???
Just in time for Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday, one of our listeners is making us smart. We talked a bit last week about eviction moratoriums happening around the country. Today we have a lawyer listener who wrote in on the issue. Plus: the coin shortage, a world without cars and diversity in public media.
Here’s a list of some of the stuff we talked about today:
- Our previous episode where we discussed getting rid of cars.
- “U.S. Experiencing Coin Shortage Due to Coronavirus Pandemic, Powell Says” from the Wall Street Journal
- “Two leaders speak ‘uncomfortable truths’ about race in public radio” from Current
- Kimberly’s appearance on “Reset” today talking about diversity in public media
