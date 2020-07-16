Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Rent is due??? Again???
Episode 234
Jul 15, 2020

Rent is due??? Again???

Does it ever stop?

Just in time for Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday, one of our listeners is making us smart. We talked a bit last week about eviction moratoriums happening around the country. Today we have a lawyer listener who wrote in on the issue. Plus: the coin shortage, a world without cars and diversity in public media.

Here’s a list of some of the stuff we talked about today:

And by the way, please help us improve this podcast by taking a quick anonymous survey at americanpublicmedia.org/survey.

