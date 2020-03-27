As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Reminder: the markets don’t care if you live or die
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Markets are up for the third day in a row, even as weekly unemployment claims hit about 3.3 million, more than 10 times the previous week’s count. Plus this milestone: the U.S. notches the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the world. What gives? We’re steering straight into the dark place today.
But on the bright side, Kai’s 12-year-old just learned how to make bread, and you guys sent in some good names for this self-isolation period, like “World War Zoom,” “Pause for the Cause” and “The Day We Stopped Wearing Pants.” Find more and submit your own in our Facebook fan group.
The team
Make today make sense with our new 10-minute daily Make Me Smart podcast.