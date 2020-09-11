SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyFast-track vaccines

Maybe things are better across the pond?
Episode 275
Sep 10, 2020

Maybe things are better across the pond?

Nah.

The United States is changing its focus from doing very little about the pandemic to doing very little about election interference. So to avoid getting too hollowed out this Thursday, let’s shift our focus to something less maddening, like … uh … Brexit?

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

Don’t forget to join us tomorrow on YouTube at 3:30 p.m. PDT/6:30 p.m. EDT for our live happy hour show! Subscribe so you don’t miss it.

