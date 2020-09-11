Maybe things are better across the pond?
The United States is changing its focus from doing very little about the pandemic to doing very little about election interference. So to avoid getting too hollowed out this Thursday, let’s shift our focus to something less maddening, like … uh … Brexit?
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- “Russian Intelligence Hackers Are Back, Microsoft Warns, Aiming at Officials of Both Parties” from The New York Times
- Biden’s CNN interview, where he said he would raise the corporate tax rate.
- “Brussels threatens legal action over UK Brexit treaty breach” from the Financial Times
- Some cringey Brexit debate footage
- “It’s decorative gourd season, motherf**kers” from McSweeney’s
- Finally, Kai and Molly had … interesting takes on this tweet:
