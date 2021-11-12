Making sense of Rivian’s valuation
Electric truck startup Rivian made its debut in the public markets. It’s sold less than 200 vehicles, so how could the company be valued at $86 billion, more than Ford and almost the same amount at GM? We’ll explain what’s really going on in the EV market. Plus, a true hollowed-out shell of story about our climate and why COP26, the United Nations conference, probably won’t help much. Also, Iceland trolls Mark Zuckerberg, and we’re here for it!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Rivian Shares Surge in Largest U.S. IPO Since 2014” from The Wall Street Journal
- “World’s militaries avoiding scrutiny over emissions, scientists say” from The Guardian
- “Justice Department Sues Uber Over Charging Wait-Time Fees for Disabled People” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Nuclear Fusion Is Close Enough to Start Dreaming” from Bloomberg
- “Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway” from The New York Times
- “The Icelandverse”
