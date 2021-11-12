Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Making sense of Rivian’s valuation
Nov 11, 2021
Episode 558

Making sense of Rivian’s valuation

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The truth is, it doesn't.

Electric truck startup Rivian made its debut in the public markets. It’s sold less than 200 vehicles, so how could the company be valued at $86 billion, more than Ford and almost the same amount at GM? We’ll explain what’s really going on in the EV market. Plus, a true hollowed-out shell of story about our climate and why COP26, the United Nations conference, probably won’t help much. Also, Iceland trolls Mark Zuckerberg, and we’re here for it!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us on YouTube Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Pacific/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:25 PM PST
16:12
4:08 PM PST
27:51
2:03 PM PST
1:50
1:48 PM PST
35:53
7:32 AM PST
9:08
Nov 11, 2021
7:13
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Uncertainty for businesses in legal tangle over federal vaccination rule
COVID-19
Uncertainty for businesses in legal tangle over federal vaccination rule
Why one former ICU nurse quit his job: "I was having panic attacks"
Quitting Time
Why one former ICU nurse quit his job: "I was having panic attacks"
Negotiating during the Great Resignation
Quitting Time
Negotiating during the Great Resignation
Inflation is at a 30-year high
Inflation is at a 30-year high