“Make Me Smart,” NYC-style
Dec 6, 2021
"Make Me Smart," NYC-style

From vaccine mandates to cream cheese shortages.

On the show today, Marielle Segarra joins the pod from New York to discuss a few NYC-centric stories. First, the mayor there, Bill de Blasio, announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all private-sector employees following the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant. Then, bagel lovers are going bananas over a cream cheese shortage. Plus, Plowy McPlowface? Jennifer Snowpez? Kids got creative naming snowplows, and it’s making us smile. 

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Also, it’s Investors Week! If you haven’t donated to Marketplace’s “Make Me Smart” before, we’re offering a dollar-for-dollar match to all new and rejoining investors. If you’re in a position to give, please consider making a donation here. And, as always, thank you for listening and supporting the show. 

