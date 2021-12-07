“Make Me Smart,” NYC-style
On the show today, Marielle Segarra joins the pod from New York to discuss a few NYC-centric stories. First, the mayor there, Bill de Blasio, announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all private-sector employees following the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant. Then, bagel lovers are going bananas over a cream cheese shortage. Plus, Plowy McPlowface? Jennifer Snowpez? Kids got creative naming snowplows, and it’s making us smile.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “New York City mandates shots for all private businesses amid Omicron spread” from Reuters
- Is bitcoin fading?
- “When federal assistance for ‘daily living’ doesn’t include parenting” from the 19th
- “How a Cream Cheese Shortage Is Affecting N.Y.C. Bagel Shops” from The New York Times
- “F1 Title Down to the Final Race for First Time Since 1974” from Bloomberg
- “Plowy McPlowface. Jennifer Snowpez. Kids in Vermont got to name some of the state’s snowplows, and the results are delightful” from The Boston Globe
- “Boaty McBoatface: What You Get When You Let the Internet Decide” from The New York Times (published 2016)
Also, it’s Investors Week! If you haven’t donated to Marketplace’s “Make Me Smart” before, we’re offering a dollar-for-dollar match to all new and rejoining investors. If you’re in a position to give, please consider making a donation here. And, as always, thank you for listening and supporting the show.
