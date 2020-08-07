Economy: What Now?Unemployment 2020Million BazillionMake Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

It’s OK to not be OK!
Episode 251
Aug 6, 2020

It’s OK to not be OK!

That's Molly and Kimberly's message to you this Thursday. Take good care.

Whether you’ve lost someone, lost a job, gotten sick or are just feeling lonely, this pandemic is taking a toll on all of us. Today, we discuss two pieces in The New York Times about the physical and mental complications of the COVID-19 crisis. But it’s not all bad — we’ll also go deep into Amazon’s “A League of Their Own” series.

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

And, as promised, some mental health resources:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
