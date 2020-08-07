It’s OK to not be OK!
Whether you’ve lost someone, lost a job, gotten sick or are just feeling lonely, this pandemic is taking a toll on all of us. Today, we discuss two pieces in The New York Times about the physical and mental complications of the COVID-19 crisis. But it’s not all bad — we’ll also go deep into Amazon’s “A League of Their Own” series.
- “We’ve Hit a Pandemic Wall” from New York Times Opinion
- “Even Asymptomatic People Carry the Coronavirus in High Amounts” from The New York Times
- “How to grieve the old economy” from Marketplace
- “Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for coronavirus” from CNN
- “Beirut Explosion Update: Lebanon Detains 16 People As Part Of Inquiry” from NPR
- “Amazon orders A League of Their Own TV series, reveals changes to story line from film” from Entertainment Weekly
- By the way, that’s an idea that “Hair Love” director Matthew A. Cherry lobbed to Twitter back in 2018.
And, as promised, some mental health resources:
- The National Alliance on Mental Illness’ COVID-19 resources page
- “Uncertainty is stressing us out right now. 7 ideas for managing it” from the LA Times
- Finally, if you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, anxiety or depression, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Here’s how to find help outside the U.S.
