It’s a ‘Succession’ day

James Murdoch, scion of News Corp. founder Rupert Murdoch, resigned from the company’s board of directors today, citing “disagreements over certain editorial content.” We’ll spend a little time today talking about what that means for James’ older brother, Lachlan, and the family’s media empire. Plus, somehow “Make Me Smile” keeps getting sadder. TGIF.
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- “James Murdoch resigns from News Corp, citing ‘disagreements over certain editorial content’ ” from CNN
- “COVID-19 Hospital Data System That Bypasses CDC Plagued By Delays, Inaccuracies” from NPR
- “A day after Trump floats an election delay, the White House denounces a postponement in Hong Kong” from the Washington Post
- “Why Oprah Gave Up Her Cover for the First Time Ever to Honor Breonna Taylor” from O Magazine
- And a follow-up on a story we covered previously: “Grace, Black Teen Jailed for Not Doing Her Online Coursework, Is Released” from ProPublica
