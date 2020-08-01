Million BazillionUnemployment 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

It’s a ‘Succession’ day
Episode 247
Jul 31, 2020

It's a 'Succession' day

Less rapping, but plenty of drama.

James Murdoch, scion of News Corp. founder Rupert Murdoch, resigned from the company’s board of directors today, citing “disagreements over certain editorial content.” We’ll spend a little time today talking about what that means for James’ older brother, Lachlan, and the family’s media empire. Plus, somehow “Make Me Smile” keeps getting sadder. TGIF.

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

Thanks to everyone who joined us for the live show on YouTube today! Subscribe so you don’t miss the next one.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
