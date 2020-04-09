COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Loading...

0:00
0% played
ABOUT SHOW
Is that coronavirus relief check taxable?
Episode 167
Apr 8, 2020

Is that coronavirus relief check taxable?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
More of your COVID-19 pandemic questions, answered.

Another Wednesday, more of your questions. Like: Whenever it arrives, how do you deal with that $1,200 check on your taxes? How’s this crisis going to affect the housing market? And when can people who have recovered from COVID-19 return to work? Plus, a glimpse into Kai’s college days. Say it with us: “burrito popsicles.”

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer

We’re here for you.

As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.

SUBSCRIBE