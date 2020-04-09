As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Episode 167
Apr 8, 2020
Is that coronavirus relief check taxable?
More of your COVID-19 pandemic questions, answered.
Another Wednesday, more of your questions. Like: Whenever it arrives, how do you deal with that $1,200 check on your taxes? How’s this crisis going to affect the housing market? And when can people who have recovered from COVID-19 return to work? Plus, a glimpse into Kai’s college days. Say it with us: “burrito popsicles.”
