How we got a COVID-19 vaccine so fast

The United Kingdom administered its first COVID-19 vaccine today, nine months after the World Health Organization first declared the pandemic and a little less than a year from the first recorded cases.

Last December, the effectiveness of this kind of vaccine was an open question. These new shots use messenger RNA to give the immune system an “instruction sheet” for fighting off COVID-19. This mRNA technology has been around for about a decade, but hasn’t been used successfully in a vaccine before now.

“It’s just like a sheet of paper that you slide into a printer, and that 3D printer just manufactures [the treatment],” said biotech investor Safi Bahcall, who wrote the book “Loonshots.” “So you get to bypass what would ordinarily take years, but now is shortened to months, of development work.”

Today, Bahcall walks us through something like 150 years of pharmaceutical history, how mRNA will change vaccine development and what he hopes the new administration will do to foster innovations. Oh, and we’ll ask him why that Pfizer vaccine has to be kept so dang cold.

Later in the show, we’ll talk about another long shot: self-driving cars. Plus, we hear from listeners on military retirement plans and vaccine anxiety among people of color. Finally, we’ll wrap up the show with possibly our darkest answer to the Make Me Smart question yet.

