Episode 183
Apr 30, 2020
How about contact tracing for COVID-19 misinformation?
Also: When was the last time you started your car? Just checking.
Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, no great fan of Facebook, has asked other tech giants to follow the company’s example by contacting users who’ve interacted with misinformation. Plus, we’ll talk about the joy of vacuuming and the wonders of nature.
