Here’s the mail, it never fails …

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before Congress Friday, promising — with more than a little prodding — that election mail would be delivered “fully and on time.” Between this week’s Democratic National Convention and next week’s Republican National Convention, everything feels politicized. And what’s this now about Facebook getting ready for a contested election? Thank goodness it’s happy hour.
By the way, we taped this episode just before news broke that Mei Xiang, the panda at Washington, D.C.’s National Zoo, has given birth. We’re all smiles. Here’s a link to that story and everything else we talked about today:
- “DeJoy Tells Senators Election Mail Will Be Delivered ‘Fully and on Time’” from The New York Times
- Plus this brief statement from the Postal Service
- “Facebook Braces Itself for Trump to Cast Doubt on Election Results” from The New York Times
- “National Zoo’s female giant panda has a new ‘miracle’ cub” from The Washington Post
- The Panda Cam, natch
- Finally, what might be our most literal “make me smile” yet:
