Episode 262
Aug 21, 2020

Here's the mail, it never fails …

... at least, according to our postmaster general.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before Congress Friday, promising — with more than a little prodding — that election mail would be delivered “fully and on time.” Between this week’s Democratic National Convention and next week’s Republican National Convention, everything feels politicized. And what’s this now about Facebook getting ready for a contested election? Thank goodness it’s happy hour.

By the way, we taped this episode just before news broke that Mei Xiang, the panda at Washington, D.C.’s National Zoo, has given birth. We’re all smiles. Here’s a link to that story and everything else we talked about today:

Thanks to everyone who joined us live on YouTube for happy hour today! Subscribe so you don’t miss the next one.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
