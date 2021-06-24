Health care can’t quit fax machines — here’s why
We have a good, old-fashioned “I’ve Always Wondered” kinda listener question today: Why is the doctor’s office seemingly the only place in American life you need to fax documents to? We’ll talk about why health records are so slow to digitize and the impact it can have on care. Plus more of your questions about gerrymandering and the Federal Reserve.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
