Health care can’t quit fax machines — here’s why
Jun 23, 2021
Episode 460

Health care can’t quit fax machines — here’s why

Plus more of your questions about gerrymandering and the Fed.

We have a good, old-fashioned “I’ve Always Wondered” kinda listener question today: Why is the doctor’s office seemingly the only place in American life you need to fax documents to? We’ll talk about why health records are so slow to digitize and the impact it can have on care. Plus more of your questions about gerrymandering and the Federal Reserve.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us on YouTube Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
