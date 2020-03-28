As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Episode 159
Mar 27, 2020
Happy hour for an unhappy time
Plus, we'll talk about Instacart's workers strike and Crocs, which is giving shoes to medical professionals.
It’s Friday. Kai and Molly raise a glass to a very hard week and talk through everything you need to know: what’s ahead for states that are losing their tax base, what the Instacart workers are threatening to strike over and what kind of recession we might be facing. We might even talk about something that will make you smile (we hope).
What happened today?
