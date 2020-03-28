Featured Now COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Happy hour for an unhappy time
Episode 159
Mar 27, 2020

Happy hour for an unhappy time

Plus, we'll talk about Instacart's workers strike and Crocs, which is giving shoes to medical professionals.

It’s Friday. Kai and Molly raise a glass to a very hard week and talk through everything you need to know: what’s ahead for states that are losing their tax base, what the Instacart workers are threatening to strike over and what kind of recession we might be facing. We might even talk about something that will make you smile (we hope).

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
What happened today?

