Happy Friday: Your SAT scores really don’t matter anymore
Not in California, anyway. (And, you know, lots of trends are born in California.)
Check all that are true:
A. The University of California system announced this week it will phase out the use of ACT and SAT test scores in its admissions process.
B. Over the next few years, submitting scores will be optional.
C. By 2025, the schools will no longer consider the scores at all.
D. Elimination of the standardized tests will ease stress and lower barriers for low-income families.
We’ll discuss. Plus: American oil production and coffee snobbery.
Links to a few of the things we talked about today:
- Guest host Reema Khrais’ podcast, This Is Uncomfortable, which is all about college-bound high school seniors this week
- “University of California Will Stop Using SAT, ACT” in The Wall Street Journal
- “US oil production is falling much more quickly than thought” in the Financial Times
- “You Can Brew Better Coffee at Home. A Chemistry Professor Explains How.” also in The Wall Street Journal
- “North Carolina car wash worker returns stimulus check discovered in trash” in the Virginian-Pilot
