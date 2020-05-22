COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Hank Paulson on the strong dollar
Episode 198
May 21, 2020

Hank Paulson on the strong dollar

Plus, Big Tech's new work-from-home reality check and some useful euphemisms for "President Trump lied."

On today’s show, we’ll dig into former Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson’s column in Foreign Affairs about how to keep the dollar strong. Plus, Big Tech’s new work-from-home reality check and some useful euphemisms for “President Trump lied.”

Here are some links to what we talked about today:

