Hank Paulson on the strong dollar
On today’s show, we’ll dig into former Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson’s column in Foreign Affairs about how to keep the dollar strong. Plus, Big Tech’s new work-from-home reality check and some useful euphemisms for “President Trump lied.”
Here are some links to what we talked about today:
- “The Future of the Dollar” in Foreign Affairs
- “A Churchill ‘Quote’ That U.S. Politicians Will Never Surrender” from NPR
- “Zuckerberg says employees moving out of Silicon Valley may face pay cuts” from CNBC
- “New York Times’ style guide substitutions for ‘the president lied‘ ” in McSweeney’s
- Kai’s dogs.
- ” ‘We’ve never seen this’: wildlife thrives in closed US national parks” in The Guardian
