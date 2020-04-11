As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Episode 169
Apr 10, 2020
Google and Apple are linking up to track COVID-19
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
It's "Economics on Tap," our Friday happy hour edition of "Make Me Smart."
Subscribe on
The two giant-est giants in mobile software are collaborating on a system to track contact between users and slow the spread of the coronavirus. But what are the privacy implications? We’ll talk about the system’s potential and its limitations. Plus, as part of our Friday series “Economics on Tap,” we’ll discuss Republican Sen. Josh Hawley’s co-sign on a proposal for the federal government to pay workers.
The team
Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
What happened today?
Make today make sense with our new 10-minute daily Make Me Smart podcast.