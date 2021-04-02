Georgia Republicans vs. Delta
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
The PR flap over Georgia’s new voting law gives us an interesting look at something we talk about a lot: the promise and peril of corporations acting as a check on the government. Or, at least, it’s an object lesson in why companies are not your friends and — news flash — some politicians are hypocrites. Also on the docket today: Is Miami really all that great?
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “What a Pepsi can says about the GOP’s rift with corporate Atlanta” from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
- “Georgia House threatens Delta tax break after CEO slammed new voting restrictions” from CNN
- “Corporate mind-meld on Biden plan” from Politico
- “The galling hypocrisy of corporate America” by Jennifer Rubin in the Washington Post
- Meet Abdallah “Shehta” Abdel Gawad!
- An LA Times Business editor on VCs pushing “certain cities”
Join us on YouTube Friday at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.