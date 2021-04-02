The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Georgia Republicans vs. Delta
Episode 402
Apr 1, 2021

Georgia Republicans vs. Delta

They can't all be "Godzilla vs. Kong," OK?

The PR flap over Georgia’s new voting law gives us an interesting look at something we talk about a lot: the promise and peril of corporations acting as a check on the government. Or, at least, it’s an object lesson in why companies are not your friends and — news flash — some politicians are hypocrites. Also on the docket today: Is Miami really all that great?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us on YouTube Friday at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.

