The fight over the debt limit: round two
We’re barely getting out of one fight over the debt ceiling and we’re already looking down the road to the next one. Will the GOP come around before the December deadline? We’ll discuss why this game of chicken might not end well. Plus, China says RIP to LinkedIn, and Nokia is dropping a new brick phone!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “White House banking on another McConnell retreat over the debt ceiling” from Politico
- Grey Horse newsletter on the mental and emotional effects of social media
- “Microsoft Folds LinkedIn Social-Media Service in China” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Lawmakers pressure secretary of state to act on “crisis” posed by “Havana syndrome” as cases mount” from CBS News
- “Nokia releasing new version of 6310 phone — and it still has Snake!” from The Daily Mail
- “How space researchers knew that 90-year-old William Shatner didn’t have to worry about his age” from CNN
