Facebook is cigarettes
How else to think about a massive company that knows its products cause harm but can’t do anything about it without undercutting its business interests (not to mention the addiction factor)? Today, we’ll talk about the parallels between Facebook’s AI and Big Tobacco. Plus: Kai and Molly in spaaaace!
Here are links to everything we talked about today:
- “Massive camera hack exposes the growing reach and intimacy of American surveillance” from The Washington Post
- “How Facebook got addicted to spreading misinformation” from MIT Technology Review
- “The Pentagon condemns Tucker Carlson’s sexist remarks about women in the military” from The New York Times, plus one vet’s experience
- Infrastructure Week actually yielded a bill? (PDF)
