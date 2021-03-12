The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Facebook is cigarettes
Episode 387
Mar 11, 2021

We'll explain. Plus: Kai and Molly IN SPAAAACE!

How else to think about a massive company that knows its products cause harm but can’t do anything about it without undercutting its business interests (not to mention the addiction factor)? Today, we’ll talk about the parallels between Facebook’s AI and Big Tobacco. Plus: Kai and Molly in spaaaace!

Here are links to everything we talked about today:

