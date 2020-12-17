Eggnog by the gallon
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
We’ve got some really memorable calls from listeners today, y’all. There’s the guy who’s staring down a huge milestone in his life, but can’t stop thinking about eggnog. There’s the listener who asked us to stop and reflect on this crazy year. And, of course, there’s a question about vaccines. We’ll talk about it all on this, our last Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday of the year.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Hospitals Discover a Surprise in Their Vaccine Deliveries: Extra Doses” from The New York Times
- “What if the US just pays everyone $1,000 to take the Covid-19 vaccine?” from Vox
- “Why Paying People to Be Vaccinated Could Backfire” from The New York Times
Make Me Smart is powered by listeners like you — become a Marketplace Investor today!
Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.
You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.
Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.
The team
Your support makes a difference.
Every dollar you give is an investment in journalism you trust.