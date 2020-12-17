How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Eggnog by the gallon
Episode 342
Dec 16, 2020

Eggnog by the gallon

We don't recommend it. Also, the supply chain can't support it. We'll explain.

We’ve got some really memorable calls from listeners today, y’all. There’s the guy who’s staring down a huge milestone in his life, but can’t stop thinking about eggnog. There’s the listener who asked us to stop and reflect on this crazy year. And, of course, there’s a question about vaccines. We’ll talk about it all on this, our last Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday of the year.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
