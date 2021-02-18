Congress considers putting pork back in its diet
Guest host Kimberly Adams mentioned the return of earmarks yesterday, and a listener wants to know more about the “currency of compromise.” To help answer that one, we called up Laura Blessing, a senior fellow at the Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University. Plus, Kimberly and Kai Ryssdal answer more of your questions about the 10-year Treasury note, women in postsecondary education and, uh, campaign promises.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Can Pork Bring Back Bipartisanship?” from Cook Political Report
- “10-year Treasury yield marks biggest daily jump in over three months” from MarketWatch
- “Fed’s Esther George says she is not concerned about Treasury-yield spike” also from MarketWatch
- “Mortgage demand falls further as rates rise at the fastest pace in months” from CNBC
- “Household Debt Climbs to Record in U.S. Amid Surge in Mortgages” from Bloomberg
- “Few Positives in Final Fall Enrollment Numbers” from Inside Higher Ed
- A little additional research
