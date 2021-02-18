The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Congress considers putting pork back in its diet
Episode 371
Feb 17, 2021

Congress considers putting pork back in its diet

Today we're answering your questions about earmarks, the 10-year Treasury note and college enrollment stats.

Guest host Kimberly Adams mentioned the return of earmarks yesterday, and a listener wants to know more about the “currency of compromise.” To help answer that one, we called up Laura Blessing, a senior fellow at the Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University. Plus, Kimberly and Kai Ryssdal answer more of your questions about the 10-year Treasury note, women in postsecondary education and, uh, campaign promises.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

