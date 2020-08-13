Economy: What Now?Unemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

College football’s canceled … sort of
Episode 255
Aug 12, 2020

College football’s canceled … sort of

But you still have to go back to school.

Kai Ryssdal and Kimberly Adams are fielding listener questions on this Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday. We’ll cover a range of topics from college sports to insider trading, a tax credit for low-income families and one particularly nostalgic movie. Plus, Kimberly drops some fencing knowledge and we’ll explain (again!) what’s up with inflation. Stay to the end for a special promise from Kai.

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
