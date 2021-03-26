Boats are taking the long way around the Suez Canal
What can we say? Like many people, we simply can’t look away from the big honkin’ ship that’s stuck in the Suez Canal. Today, we’ll talk about the scale of that traffic jam, the many container ships that are resorting to taking the long way around Africa and Defector’s children’s book treatment of the story. Plus: Alan Turing on currency, the continued erosion of cash bail in California and some great news about our kids podcast “Million Bazillion.“
Here’s what we talked about today:
- “Suez Canal blockage is delaying an estimated $400 million an hour in goods” from CNBC
- Evergreen, the company who owns the ship blocking the canal, is now diverting its other barges
- “California will expand vaccine eligibility to all adults April 15” from Politico
- “An Asian woman, attacked in San Francisco, is donating nearly $1 million to fight racism” from the LA Times
- “‘Gigantic momentous decision’: California Supreme Court shrinks role of cash bail in jailings” from the Mercury News
- “‘The great lie at the heart of the criminal justice system‘” from “Make Me Smart”
- “‘It captures so much of Turing’s work’: Bank of England unveils new £50 note” from the Guardian
- “Oh No! Big Boat Is Stuck” from Defector
Join us on YouTube Friday at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.
