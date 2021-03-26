The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Deadline: Tomorrow! Double your impact for our kids’ podcast. GIVE NOW
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Boats are taking the long way around the Suez Canal
Episode 397
Mar 25, 2021

Boats are taking the long way around the Suez Canal

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The Cape of Good Hope is seeing more barges than it has in decades. Might be a good time to start making your own shoes.

What can we say? Like many people, we simply can’t look away from the big honkin’ ship that’s stuck in the Suez Canal. Today, we’ll talk about the scale of that traffic jam, the many container ships that are resorting to taking the long way around Africa and Defector’s children’s book treatment of the story. Plus: Alan Turing on currency, the continued erosion of cash bail in California and some great news about our kids podcast “Million Bazillion.

Here’s what we talked about today:

Join us on YouTube Friday at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Atlanta shootings show Asian women's vulnerability in the workplace
Atlanta shootings show Asian women's vulnerability in the workplace
How will restaurants attract people dining out again?
COVID-19
How will restaurants attract people dining out again?

Time’s running out!
Don’t miss out on this 2x match for kids’
financial literacy.

GIVE NOW
Prince Harry is now a chief impact officer. What does that actually mean?
Prince Harry is now a chief impact officer. What does that actually mean?