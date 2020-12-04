All these years later, policy is still catching up to Gamergate
Molly just found herself telling her son about Gamergate — the 2014 explosion in targeted online harassment that showed how online speech can turn into offline harm. It influenced political discourse in ways that politicos, platforms and daily podcast hosts are still reckoning with. Why are we talking about this today? Well, Facebook is rethinking its moderation policies … again. We’ll talk about it, plus vaccines, the future of movie theaters and #SpotifyWrapped.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Facebook is stepping up moderation against anti-Black hate speech” from the Verge
- “Facebook to remove misinformation about Covid vaccines” from CNBC
- “Everything is Gamergate: How an Online Mob Created a Playbook for a Culture War” from The New York Times
- “Warner Bros. will release all of its new 2021 movies simultaneously on HBO Max” from the Verge
- “Find Your Place in the Vaccine Line” from The New York Times
- This cat and physics joke
- And Kai’s Spotify Wrapped, which is heavy on show tunes and sad indie rock.
