Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
All these years later, policy is still catching up to Gamergate
Episode 333
Dec 3, 2020

All these years later, policy is still catching up to Gamergate

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We'll talk about it, plus vaccines, the future of movie theaters and #SpotifyWrapped.

Molly just found herself telling her son about Gamergate — the 2014 explosion in targeted online harassment that showed how online speech can turn into offline harm. It influenced political discourse in ways that politicos, platforms and daily podcast hosts are still reckoning with. Why are we talking about this today? Well, Facebook is rethinking its moderation policies … again. We’ll talk about it, plus vaccines, the future of movie theaters and #SpotifyWrapped.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Make Me Smart is powered by listeners like you — become a Marketplace Investor today!

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Nasdaq proposal would require listing companies to have more diverse boards
Workplace Culture
Nasdaq proposal would require listing companies to have more diverse boards
Is this the end of the road for the internal combustion engine in the U.K.?
Is this the end of the road for the internal combustion engine in the U.K.?

Flaunt your Liquid Assets.

Donate $60 to get our new mug as a
thank-you gift!

GIVE NOW
Why commercial lending fell last quarter despite low interest rates
Why commercial lending fell last quarter despite low interest rates