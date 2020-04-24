COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
A very-happy happy hour
Episode 179
Apr 24, 2020

A very-happy happy hour

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
On tap today: The U.S. Navy, reopening local economies, and... New Yorker cartoons? TGIF.

First of all, we have to kick off this episode with a BIG thank you.

In just two days, 230 of you donated to support the show. If you wanna join that group, here’s the link. Also on tap today: the continuing scandal in the U.S. Navy, how to reopen local economies and … New Yorker cartoons? This is public radio after all.

By the way, if you’re enjoying a beverage during the show this Friday afternoon, let us know! Here’s some of our favorite comments from last week.

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
Get the latest

Our daily newsletter unpacks what’s happening in the COVID-19 economy and what it means for you.

Subscribe