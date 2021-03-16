3 feet? 6 feet? Why are COVID rules still changing?
Show of hands: Who’s still cleaning off their groceries? As the COVID-19 pandemic has worn on, experts have developed a better understanding of the disease, the way it spreads and how to treat it. But when the science is fluid and the government response is patchy, a lot can get lost in translation. That’s what we’re talking about today. But first: law enforcement, Big Tech and the Proud Boys.
- “Tech spent years fighting foreign terrorists. Then came the Capitol riot.” from Protocol
- “Police Shrugged Off the Proud Boys, Until They Attacked the Capitol” from The New York Times
- “A new study suggests 3 feet, not 6 feet, is sufficient distance for school students, with mask-wearing and other safety measures kept in place.” also from The New York Times
- “Peter Thiel is making the biggest political bet of his life” from Vox
- Whither Gen X?
- Tiffany Haddish learning she won a Grammy
