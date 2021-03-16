The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
2X MATCH TODAY: Support our podcast for kids and families! GIVE NOW
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
3 feet? 6 feet? Why are COVID rules still changing?
Episode 389
Mar 15, 2021

3 feet? 6 feet? Why are COVID rules still changing?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We're just looking for a little clarity here.

Show of hands: Who’s still cleaning off their groceries? As the COVID-19 pandemic has worn on, experts have developed a better understanding of the disease, the way it spreads and how to treat it. But when the science is fluid and the government response is patchy, a lot can get lost in translation. That’s what we’re talking about today. But first: law enforcement, Big Tech and the Proud Boys.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Finally, we’re raising money for a new season of Marketplace’s kids podcast, “Million Bazillion.” Donate today and your contribution will be matched dollar for dollar!

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
A year later, Marketplace reflects on life and work during the pandemic
COVID-19
A year later, Marketplace reflects on life and work during the pandemic
If you were on unemployment last year, you'll probably get a tax break
If you were on unemployment last year, you'll probably get a tax break

DOUBLE your gift:
support our kids’ podcast with a special match

GIVE NOW
Pandemic relief package includes spending aimed at reducing food insecurity
Pandemic relief package includes spending aimed at reducing food insecurity