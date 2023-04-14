Sign up for our Marketplace Crash Course today and get an invite to our virtual “office hours” on April 25!
Introducing “Financially Inclined From Marketplace”
Money can’t buy you happiness, but it can buy a lot of important stuff. Like a car (hello, freedom!), college and travel. Plus, all the necessities, like food, rent and clothes. But you can’t do any of that if you don’t know the basics about personal finance. That’s where we come in. “Financially Inclined” is a show about all the money lessons we wish we learned earlier — the ones that can help us live life on our own terms.
“Financially Inclined” is our first video podcast! You can check us out on YouTube or listen to the show wherever you get your podcasts.
Each episode, financial literacy advocate Yanely Espinal talks with some really smart people — experts, influencers and high school students. Together, we break down important money lessons. Consider us your one-stop-shop for financial confidence. This show is created by Marketplace, in collaboration with Next Gen Personal Finance.
The Ranzetta Family Charitable Fund and Next Gen Personal Finance, supports Marketplace’s work to make younger audiences smarter about the economy. Next Gen Personal Finance is a non-profit that believes all students benefit from having a financial education before they cross the stage at high school graduation.
Greenlight is on a mission to empower parents to raise financially-smart teens — helping them learn to earn, save, spend wisely, and invest with a debit card and banking app made just for them. With the Greenlight app, parents can power their teens’ independence with instant money transfers, parent-paid interest, and built-in safety controls, including crash detection and SOS alerts. Teens use their Greenlight app to set up direct deposit, view their spending history, earn up to 5% on Savings, and learn to invest (with parent approval). Greenlight aims to create a world where everyone grows up to be financially healthy and happy. Today, we serve 6 million parents and kids, who have collectively saved more than $350 million and invested more than $20 million to date towards their financial futures. Learn all about Greenlight at https://greenlight.com/INCLINED
The Sy Syms Foundation: Partnering with organizations and people working for a better and more just future since 1985.