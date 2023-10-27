“Financially Inclined” is back for Season 2

Financially Inclined October 27th, 2023 Transcript

Note: Marketplace podcasts are meant to be heard, with emphasis, tone and audio elements a transcript can’t capture. Transcripts are generated using a combination of automated software and human transcribers, and may contain errors. Please check the corresponding audio before quoting it.

Yanely Espinal: What’s up everybody! I’m Yanely Espinal, host of Financially Inclined from Marketplace. And we’re back for another season… I’m so excited to jump into some hot money topics!

Like the not-so-glamorous truth about being an influencer…

Sidney Raskind: It’s easy to go viral once, it’s hard to go viral every day. That’s what I have to do!

Yanely Espinal: I’m constantly getting questions from all of you about the money topics that matter most to you, so that’s why I wanted to bring together all of my favorite money experts to give you the answers that you need…

Like how to make sense of student loans…

Carmen Perez: FAFSA! You are going to hear that nonstop, and I think of that as the car on the highway that’s going to get you where you need to go!

Yanely Espinal: Or what first gen kids need to know before heading off to college…

Gigi Gonzalez: And I wish I had known how to put myself on a budget, be able to forecast how much I would need, and just take that out.

Yanely Espinal: We put together some amazing tips to help you make smart financial choices. So, trust me when I say this – you do not want to miss these episodes! New episodes start November 3rd!