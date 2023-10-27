Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

“Financially Inclined” is back for Season 2
Oct 27, 2023
Season 2

“Financially Inclined” is back for Season 2

Mallory Brangan
Money lessons for living life your own way. Starting Nov. 3.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
“Financially Inclined From Marketplace” is a show about the money lessons we wish we learned earlier — the ones that can help us live life on our own terms. Host and financial literacy advocate Yanely Espinal is back for Season 2 to talk with some really smart people — influencers, college students and experts. 

This season will run the gamut from how to pay for college to savings strategies and cryptocurrencies, all the way to entering the workforce and paying taxes. We’ve got money lessons you won’t want to miss.

This podcast is presented in partnership with Greenlight: the money app for teens — with investing. For a limited time, our listeners can earn $10 when they sign up today for a Greenlight account at http://ww.greenlight.com/inclined.

Financially Inclined October 27th, 2023 Transcript

Note: Marketplace podcasts are meant to be heard, with emphasis, tone and audio elements a transcript can’t capture. Transcripts are generated using a combination of automated software and human transcribers, and may contain errors. Please check the corresponding audio before quoting it.

Yanely Espinal: What’s up everybody! I’m Yanely Espinal, host of Financially Inclined from Marketplace.  And we’re back for another season… I’m so excited to jump into some hot money topics!

Like the not-so-glamorous truth about being an influencer…

Sidney Raskind: It’s easy to go viral once, it’s hard to go viral every day. That’s what I have to do! 

Yanely Espinal: I’m constantly getting questions from all of you about the money topics that matter most to you, so that’s why I wanted to bring together all of my favorite money experts to give you the answers that you need…

Like how to make sense of student loans…

Carmen Perez: FAFSA! You are going to hear that nonstop, and I think of that as the car on the highway that’s going to get you where you need to go!

Yanely Espinal: Or what first gen kids need to know before heading off to college…

Gigi Gonzalez: And I wish I had known how to put myself on a budget, be able to forecast how much I would need, and just take that out.

Yanely Espinal: We put together some amazing tips to help you make smart financial choices. So, trust me when I say this – you do not want to miss these episodes! New episodes start November 3rd!

“Financially Inclined” is Marketplace’s first video podcast and our first show for teens! Each week we talk with some really smart people, like influencers, high school students and financial experts, to help make learning about money fun and simple. Consider us your one-stop-shop for financial confidence.

The team

Hayley Hershman Senior Producer
Mallory Brangan Video Editor

