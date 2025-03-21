Tricks of the TradeTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace is paywall-free because of listeners like you. 🧡 Donate now
Trade War 2.0

Copper prices are typically a leading economic indicator. But maybe not this time.

Henry Epp Mar 21, 2025
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Tariff threats are driving up copper prices right now. Ezquiel Becerra/AFP via Getty Images
Trade War 2.0

Copper prices are typically a leading economic indicator. But maybe not this time.

Henry Epp Mar 21, 2025
Heard on:
Tariff threats are driving up copper prices right now. Ezquiel Becerra/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

The price of copper has surged in the past few weeks to its highest level in nearly 10 months. Traders typically think of copper as a leading economic indicator; rising prices often predict economic growth ahead. But copper’s rising price may be sending a murkier signal right now.

Copper is generally a good indicator because it’s used all over the economy — in factories, houses, electronics and streetlights, per Chris Berry, founder and president of House Mountain Partners.

“The next time you’re on an airplane at night, and you’re coming in for a landing, and you see any lights or anything like that, every single one of those lights is working because of the electrical conductivity of copper,” he said.

So, if the economy is growing, and we’re building more, we’ll need more copper. 

Thing is, something else is going on right now. “In this specific case, I don’t believe that copper is acting as a leading indicator,” said Ian Lange, who teaches mineral economics at the Colorado School of Mines.

What’s mostly driving copper prices now is the threat of tariffs, he said. Companies are stocking up on copper as they attempt to navigate changing import tax policy.

“It’s just more because we don’t really know what’s going to happen,” Lange said. “‘Let me maybe try to buy some and hold it, just in case.'”

In the longer term, copper prices could keep rising — regardless of whether the Trump administration raises tariffs on the metal, said Chris Berry. That’s because more of the economy is electrifying.

“You need a lot of copper to effect the energy transition, right?” he said. “You need a lot of copper for data centers.”

Demand from those industries, he said, could keep copper prices higher for years to come.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Trade War 2.0
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:57 AM PDT
8:26
3:06 AM PDT
12:45
3:00 AM PDT
11:36
4:21 PM PDT
27:02
Mar 20, 2025
9:44
Mar 7, 2025
22:50
Mar 6, 2025
24:06
With tariffs looming, businesses prepare for higher prices
Trade War 2.0
With tariffs looming, businesses prepare for higher prices
The economy's stability also depends on the rule of law
The economy's stability also depends on the rule of law
Economists are betting on an AI productivity boom
Economists are betting on an AI productivity boom
The Houston Livestock Show is full of future business leaders
Tricks of the Trade
The Houston Livestock Show is full of future business leaders