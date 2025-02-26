Inside the Movement to Teach Kids About MoneyTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
With so much going on in the world, Marketplace is here for you. Support public news for public good. Donate Today!

What February’s sharp declines in consumer sentiment mean for the economy

Mitchell Hartman Feb 26, 2025
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Consumers are feeling strained by higher prices for things like gasoline, eggs and foods — and threatened tariffs could increase prices even more. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

What February’s sharp declines in consumer sentiment mean for the economy

Mitchell Hartman Feb 26, 2025
Heard on:
Consumers are feeling strained by higher prices for things like gasoline, eggs and foods — and threatened tariffs could increase prices even more. Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

On Tuesday, the Conference Board reported the biggest monthly decline in consumer confidence since 2021. February was the third straight month confidence fell — about everything from future business conditions to incomes, jobs and family spending plans. 

Last week, in its final consumer survey for the month, the University of Michigan also reported a sharp decline in optimism — along with a sharp increase in inflation expectations

There have been signs of rising consumer agita for months, according to Tuan Nguyen at consulting firm RSM. But the latest decline in sentiment?

“It was quite a surprise,” he said. “We did not anticipate it would be this significant.”

The main factor driving it? “Consumers are increasingly concerned about inflation. We are seeing the impact of higher food prices, particularly egg prices, rising gasoline costs, and talk around higher tariffs,” said Nguyen.

Mostly, threatened tariffs haven’t happened yet.

Still, “a big part of what’s going on is uncertainty. It’s in a lot of headlines right now — economists are saying they’re uncertain about things, we see it in the Fed meeting minutes,” said economist Elizabeth Renter at NerdWallet.

Economist Robert Frick at Navy Federal Credit Union calls it “a sense of foreboding — with tariffs and with layoffs of federal workers, which the Trump administration has started to implement.

“You could lose 10% of the federal workforce — 300,000 people. You could lose half a million federal contractors,” said Frick.

We don’t know how all this tariff-raising and job-cutting is going to turn out, but the uncertainty is bumming consumers out.

So does that mean they’re likely to pull back their spending? Probably not, Frick said. “Consumer confidence and consumer sentiment have very little bearing on how people actually spend.”

As long as consumers’ incomes are going up and beating inflation, he added that they’re likely to keep spending. 

Meanwhile, fears of tariff-driven inflation might actually encourage more spending, per Elizabeth Renter. 

“If I had plans to purchase a vehicle in 2025, but I think vehicle prices are going to climb significantly over the next year, I might accelerate that — purchase it right now,” she said.

And Renter warned that this accelerated spending to get a jump on tariffs could drive some consumers to take on more high-interest debt than they can afford. 

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:29 AM PST
8:36
3:06 AM PST
8:11
4:04 PM PST
26:01
Feb 25, 2025
25:17
Jan 27, 2025
20:03
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Why Apple just announced a half-trillion dollar investment in the U.S.
Why Apple just announced a half-trillion dollar investment in the U.S.
AI data centers burn tons of energy. Can consumers and the grid adapt?
AI data centers burn tons of energy. Can consumers and the grid adapt?
Higher income Americans drive bigger share of consumer spending
Higher income Americans drive bigger share of consumer spending
What would it take to “unscramble” the North American auto manufacturing supply chain?
What would it take to “unscramble” the North American auto manufacturing supply chain?