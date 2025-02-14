Unlocking The GatesTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...Los Angeles Wildfires

The slashing of the federal workforce begins
Feb 14, 2025

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Thousands of federal workers have been let go at the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Forest Service, the Energy Department and more.

Segments From this episode

Thousands in federal workforce are let go

by Nova Safo

President Donald Trump and Trump advisor Elon Musk are intensifying their program to end the jobs of federal employees. A new strategy is to let go people on the job for less than a year, people with what is called “probationary status.” We’ll hear about the agencies impacted.

A third of Americans have more credit card debt than emergency savings, poll finds

by Henry Epp
Feb 14, 2025
It's a sign that higher prices are still weighing on many household budgets.
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
A Warmer World

How union labor could shape Colorado's climate goals

by Caroline Llanes
Feb 14, 2025
Colorado is the first state in the Mountain West with a labor coalition for climate jobs.
Colorado labor unions want to ramp up green energy projects.
Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
