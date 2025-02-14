The slashing of the federal workforce begins
Thousands of federal workers have been let go at the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Forest Service, the Energy Department and more.
President Donald Trump and Trump advisor Elon Musk are intensifying their program to end the jobs of federal employees. A new strategy is to let go people on the job for less than a year, people with what is called “probationary status.” We’ll hear about the agencies impacted.
A third of Americans have more credit card debt than emergency savings, poll finds
It's a sign that higher prices are still weighing on many household budgets.
How union labor could shape Colorado's climate goals
Colorado is the first state in the Mountain West with a labor coalition for climate jobs.
