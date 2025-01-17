Los Angeles WildfiresShelf LifeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Both Democrats and Republicans largely support funding Medicaid and Medicare, poll finds

Elizabeth Trovall Jan 17, 2025
“Medicaid is probably the best-deal health insurance program that we have in the U.S.," said Tim Layton with the University of Virginia. Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

“Medicaid is probably the best-deal health insurance program that we have in the U.S.," said Tim Layton with the University of Virginia. Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
From a new so-called Department of Government Efficiency to an incoming Republican Congress, the federal government could see their budgets slashed in a number of areas. One place could be health care. Medicaid and Medicare are major sources of government spending.

But that spending is also popular among both Republicans and Democrats, according to a new poll out this morning by health research organization KFF.

Two-thirds of Republicans polled say funding for Medicaid should increase or stay the same, and their support for Medicare is higher. Meanwhile, Democratic support of funding both programs surpassed 90%.

“In a rare moment of partisan agreement, both programs are viewed favorably across the political aisle,” said Ashley Kirzinger, director of survey methodology and associate director of the Public Opinion and Survey Research Program at KFF.

There are economic and health reasons the public wants to fund these programs, according to Tim Layton, an associate professor of public policy and economics at the University of Virginia.

“Medicaid is probably the best-deal health insurance program that we have in the U.S.,” he said. “They pay doctors very low rates, and they get health care for for pretty cheap.”

As for Medicare? “Everybody has an interest in ensuring that when they get on Medicare, you know, when they turn 65, that it’s a good, well-funded and well-functioning program,” Layton said.

Without these programs, he added that more Americans would be uninsured and sicker.

