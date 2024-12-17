Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support the trusted economic news you rely on with a tax-deductible year-end gift to Marketplace! Give Now 🎁
Trump's Second Term

Why is the U.S. Postal Service in the red?

Henry Epp Dec 17, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The United State Postal Service ended its last fiscal year with a net loss of $9.5 billion. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Trump's Second Term

Why is the U.S. Postal Service in the red?

Henry Epp Dec 17, 2024
Heard on:
The United State Postal Service ended its last fiscal year with a net loss of $9.5 billion. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

President-elect Donald Trump confirmed at a news conference on Monday that he is “looking at” the idea of privatizing the U.S. Postal Service. That comes as the USPS ended its last fiscal year with a net loss of $9.5 billion.

Retired postal workers get a pension, which means — in the past year — the USPS had to pay a lot into its pension fund, according to James O’Rourke, a teaching professor of management and organization at the University of Notre Dame.

“In funding that pension, that unfunded pension requirement, those monies had to come out of current revenue,” he said.

Put aside the pension costs, which the Postal Service’s management can’t do much about, he said that last year’s loss doesn’t look as bad.

Still, per Cornell’s Rick Geddes, the USPS has a lot of other fixed costs because it has to deliver to every address in the country, six days per week. And even though it’s delivering more packages (thanks to the rise of e-commerce), so are other private companies.

“The Postal Service is in a competitive marketplace — in the parcel delivery business — so that constrains their ability to raise rates,” Geddes said.

And the FedExs and UPSs of the world aren’t obligated to deliver to the most remote parts of the country — they rely on the Postal Service to handle that.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Trump's Second Term
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:39 AM PST
8:28
3:06 AM PST
9:48
4:03 PM PST
29:14
Dec 13, 2024
22:39
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Nov 12, 2024
15:26
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
What's with all the retail store closings?
What's with all the retail store closings?
Buying a house today is often more expensive than renting. Is it still worth it?
Buying a house today is often more expensive than renting. Is it still worth it?
The download on Trump 2.0 and tech
Marketplace Tech
The download on Trump 2.0 and tech
Why do so many Americans get their health care claims denied?
Why do so many Americans get their health care claims denied?