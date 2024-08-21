Election 2024Breaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played

The economics behind a new program protecting undocumented family members of U.S. citizens

Elizabeth Trovall Aug 21, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Having immigration status tends to increase the wages of undocumented workers, according to the Dallas Fed's Pia Orrenius. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The economics behind a new program protecting undocumented family members of U.S. citizens

Elizabeth Trovall Aug 21, 2024
Heard on:
Having immigration status tends to increase the wages of undocumented workers, according to the Dallas Fed's Pia Orrenius. Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

A new program aimed at giving work permits and green card pathways to certain undocumented family members of U.S. citizens is now open for applications. Roughly half a million people are eligible for the program, according to government estimates. And these families — and the U.S. economy — stand to benefit.

The new Parole in Place program, for undocumented immigrants with a spouse or step-parent who is a citizen, protects people from deportation and offers a work permit.

“And that excites people a lot, right?” said Jessica Cisneros, managing attorney with the Texas Immigration Law Council. “Because once you get that, you also get a Social Security number, and that changes the economic reality for so many families.”

She’s helping run an information hotline about the program. They got 250 calls their first day, some from people working without authorization.

“Sometimes, they have to resort to sketchy jobs, right, where they are taken advantage of,” Cisneros said.

While U.S. employers frequently hire undocumented workers, having immigration status tends to increase their wages, according to Pia Orrenius, an economist with the Dallas Fed.

“You’ll see higher labor force participation, especially among women who gain status,” she said. Immigration status can also help undocumented people access a driver’s license and better jobs.

“Undocumented immigrants, in general, are often in a certain few industries, including hospitality, agriculture, construction,” said Justin Yancy, president of the Texas Business Leadership Council.

Being relegated to certain roles undercuts the productivity of this workforce, per real estate developer Woody Hunt. “They’re engaged in the workforce and paying taxes, etc., but those limitations on what they can do keep them from fulfilling their potential.”

“You get productive people stuck in unproductive jobs,” Pia Orrenius added. “They’re not realizing their true value and the employer is not realizing their true potential.”

But while there are clear benefits to immigration and policies that take undocumented immigrants out of the economic shadows, “that doesn’t mean that everybody’s a winner,” she said. “Whereas most natives, U.S. workers are not competing head to head with undocumented immigrants, some are — some definitely are.”

And it’s often low-education workers who end up competing for jobs with undocumented immigrants, Orrenius said.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:43 AM PDT
7:17
3:04 AM PDT
9:59
Aug 20, 2024
28:57
Aug 20, 2024
26:05
Aug 16, 2024
16:02
Aug 15, 2024
2:37
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
A tax deduction business owners love is set to expire at end of 2025
A tax deduction business owners love is set to expire at end of 2025
Democratic National Convention not the pick-me-up hoped for by Chicago area businesses
Democratic National Convention not the pick-me-up hoped for by Chicago area businesses
For most U.S. households, buying a home isn't within reach
For most U.S. households, buying a home isn't within reach
The economics behind a new program protecting undocumented family members of U.S. citizens
The economics behind a new program protecting undocumented family members of U.S. citizens