My Analog Life

A former floral delivery driver looks in the rearview mirror

Maria Hollenhorst Jul 19, 2024
Meghan Irby circa 2004, when she worked as a floral delivery driver in rural West Virginia. "I was sweaty most of the time, both from the heat and the stress," she recalls. Courtesy Irby
Meghan Irby circa 2004, when she worked as a floral delivery driver in rural West Virginia. "I was sweaty most of the time, both from the heat and the stress,” she recalls. Courtesy Irby
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
In 2003, teenager Meghan Irby took to the winding roads of rural West Virginia in a floral delivery van. 

“This old Dodge Caravan that I drove didn’t have air conditioning,” she said. “As a 16-year-old driving with a brand-new license, I was sweaty most of the time, both from the heat and the stress.”

Lacking access to internet maps, Irby said she would spend about an hour every morning mapping out routes on an atlas. “Sometimes I would get transfer paper and highlighters, and it was a whole big deal,” she said. 

But despite her careful planning, her days often had twists and turns. “One specific disaster I remember was when our boss used chickens as a landmark,” she said. “Chickens tend to move around, and if you turn the wrong way at the chickens, then it’s all over.”

Click the audio player above to hear Irby’s story. 

Write to us using the form below and your story may be featured in a future edition of “My Analog Life.”

