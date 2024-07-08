My Analog LifeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Paramount hopes merger with Skydance will bolster its streaming operations

Elizabeth Trovall Jul 8, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
What can Skydance do to make Paramount a competitor in the age of heavyweight streaming services like Netflix? Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Paramount hopes merger with Skydance will bolster its streaming operations

Elizabeth Trovall Jul 8, 2024
Heard on:
What can Skydance do to make Paramount a competitor in the age of heavyweight streaming services like Netflix? Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Paramount, which owns the likes of CBS and MTV, is turning over a new leaf. It announced a merger with the production company Skydance late Sunday.

The deal comes as Paramount faces a challenging environment for traditional media companies, with its assets in broadcast television and film. And Paramount’s efforts to create its own streaming platform have lost the company gobs of cash.

Even so, streaming is the future. What will Skydance do to make Paramount a competitor in the age of Netflix?

Paramount’s iconic media assets like MTV, SpongeBob and “The Godfather” only get you so far in the entertainment business these days.

“Paramount’s not alone, in the sense that they’re trying to become profitable in the wake of having all of these assets that are not as valuable as they once were,” said media consultant Brad Adgate.

It’s not just the decline of broadcast television. It’s the challenge of creating a streaming platform that’s profitable.

“It really comes down to content. I mean, I think the biggest challenge that subscriber companies have, like a Paramount+, or Disney+, is not getting subscribers, as much as it is keeping subscribers.” 

Whether Skydance CEO David Ellison, whose father founded Oracle, can turn things around for Paramount is a wait and see situation.

University of Minnesota’s Joel Waldfogel is particularly skeptical about the streaming business.

“It’s hard to understand how the bringing tech fairy dust in here fundamentally makes it sufficiently attractive relative to the other streaming services that it’s going to attract a lot of interest,” he said.

Subscribers only really want to subscribe to maybe three different streaming services. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video take the top two spots. That makes it a competition for bronze, said Charles Schreger, a New York University professor and former HBO executive.

“In order to compete and become third place, you need to combine those services,” he said.

Like if HBO’s Max combines with Peacock. Or Paramount+ combines with Disney+. 

“You can really only get gravitas and size, if there is a combination of there’s either a merger, or the streaming services come together,” Schreger said.

He sees this Paramount merger as a step in that direction — platforms merging or bundling to offer more content under one subscription. While that may mean fewer logins, “with all these combinations, there’ll be less original programming for the consumer,” he said.

Less programming, but still be plenty to go around. 

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:15 PM PDT
21:11
4:33 PM PDT
28:21
2:35 PM PDT
1:05
7:10 AM PDT
7:43
3:20 AM PDT
11:18
Jul 3, 2024
15:08
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
The real-life boiler rooms that inspired "Glengarry Glen Ross"
"Glengarry Glen Ross"
The real-life boiler rooms that inspired "Glengarry Glen Ross"
Slowing job trends point to stabilizing labor market
Slowing job trends point to stabilizing labor market
"Crip Camp" co-director talks accessibility in the film industry
"Crip Camp"
"Crip Camp" co-director talks accessibility in the film industry
Halfway through 2024, is the global power sector on track for lower emissions?
A Warmer World
Halfway through 2024, is the global power sector on track for lower emissions?