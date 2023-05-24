Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Our May fundraiser ends Friday. We’re 50% to our critical $350k goal. Help us get there! Donate

More people are delaying medical care due to cost, Federal Reserve finds

Samantha Fields May 24, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
About 28% of survey respondents said they skipped some form of health care last year because they couldn’t afford it, despite other costs rising more quickly. Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images

More people are delaying medical care due to cost, Federal Reserve finds

Samantha Fields May 24, 2023
Heard on:
About 28% of survey respondents said they skipped some form of health care last year because they couldn’t afford it, despite other costs rising more quickly. Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

A growing number of people are putting off medical care because of the cost, according to a new survey from the Federal Reserve

Some 28% of people say they skipped some form of health care last year because they couldn’t afford it, which is up 4% from the year before. 

Health care costs have actually been rising more slowly than other costs in the last couple of years. 

But “people’s decisions about consuming health care aren’t determined only by health care prices,” pointed out Matthew Fiedler at the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy.

They’re also determined by how much money a person makes, whether they’re insured and what their other expenses are, he said. “When people’s incomes are lower or they feel other pressure on their family budgets, they may cut back in a lot of places, including health care.”

And a lot of people’s budgets have been strained recently, said Vivian Ho, a health economist at Rice University.

“Because of inflation, I think people have to make tough choices,” she said. “They have to decide, am I going to pay the rent? Am I going to buy food? Or am I going to get medical care that I could have now or later?”

Low-income people, people who are sicker and people without insurance are most likely to delay or forgo certain kinds of care, according to Cynthia Cox at the health policy nonprofit KFF.

“They decide, is this something that I absolutely need to get or not?” she said. “So that’s why often the first thing you see people put off is dental care or vision care.”

The Fed’s survey found that people are also likely to skip follow-up visits with their doctors, mental health care and prescriptions. 

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:28 AM PDT
8:52
2:40 AM PDT
8:43
7:42 AM PDT
1:50
5:08 PM PDT
32:07
4:23 PM PDT
27:48
May 19, 2023
14:41
May 18, 2023
52:42
Consumers say they're doing fine, but the economy as a whole isn't. Why?
Consumers say they're doing fine, but the economy as a whole isn't. Why?
The Colorado River water rights deal is a stopgap. What's next?
A Warmer World
The Colorado River water rights deal is a stopgap. What's next?
How AI is helping people speak
Marketplace Tech
How AI is helping people speak
Admit it — you miss socializing at the office
Admit it — you miss socializing at the office

The clock is ticking 🕐🕑🕒 

Our May fundraiser ends at midnight on Friday. We need your help to stay on track! 

Donate Now